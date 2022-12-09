Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 9, 2022: Rates yo-yo

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages rose a tenth of a point Thursday to average 6.60%. For over a week, the 30-year average has been alternating daily up and down moves between 6.50% and 6.64%, after breaking above 7% for one day last week. The average is currently in its lowest range since mid-September, and also sits about a percentage point under last month's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Thursday's 15-year average climbed similarly, tacking on 11 basis points to reach 5.97%. Still, the current average is more than a percentage point cheaper than its October peak of 7.03%, which was its highest mark since 2007.

For their part, Jumbo 30-year rates added back an eighth of a point Thursday. Now at 5.77%, the Jumbo 30-year average is a half percentage point below the 12-year high of 6.27% it registered last month.

Refinancing rates for 30-year loans again moved more dramatically Thursday than for new purchase loans. The 30-year refi average added a significant 27 basis points for a second day in a row, while the 15-year refi average added 15 basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 49 basis points more expensive than a new purchase 30-year loan.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of this year. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge this fall dramatically outdid the summer high, with late October's 30-year average reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.