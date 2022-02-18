National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.82% 3.88% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.73% 3.83% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.62% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.03% 3.09% 5/1 ARM 2.81% 2.85%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates moved lower Monday, after last week adding to their dramatic incline of the new year. The 30-year average came down five basis points to 3.82%, though it still sits more than 40 points above its top average of 2021, and is close to the highest readings since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar trajectory in 2022, and declined four points Monday to 3.03%. Like 30-year rates, the current 15-year average is at a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Jumbo 30-year rates were likewise lower Monday, dipping three basis points. At 3.62%, the average is still well above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 93 points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 82 and 56 points, respectively.

Refinance rates mostly moved lower Friday as well, with the 30-year refinance average shedding five points, the 15-year losing three, and Jumbo 30-year refinance average holding steady. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year average is still about an eighth of a percentage point cheaper. Monday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 5 to 13 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.