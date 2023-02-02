Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 1, 2023: Rates edge down

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average inched downward Tuesday, shedding six basis points to land at 6.37%. For a week now, the flagship average has yo-yoed around the 6.4% mark, and since January 10, it's registered between 6.25% and 6.51%. Thirty-year rates are currently 1.21% lower on average than the 20-year peak of 7.58% they reached in October.

The 15-year average meanwhile moved the other way. Rising a full eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, the 15-year average is up to 5.60%. Still, that leaves it more than 1.4% below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive average in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates split the difference Tuesday, holding steady at 5.52%. The Jumbo 30-year average is currently three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average declined ten basis points, while the 15-year refi average climbed an eighth of a point and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 15 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.