National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.01% 4.09% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.94% 4.04% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.82% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.23% 3.30% 5/1 ARM 2.94% 2.99%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages rose two basis points for a second day in a row, after a tenth-of-a-point gain Monday, and a steep climb for most of 2022. Wednesday's rise takes the 30-year average to 4.01%, which is its highest level since the first week of January 2020, two months before the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, but shed a point Wednesday. At 3.23%, the 15-year average is likewise in territory not seen since early 2020.

Jumbo 30-year rates edged one point higher Wednesday, to 3.82%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this calendar year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now 35 basis points more expensive than their highest 2021 level.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since early August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.12 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.02 and 0.76, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year average rising three points, the 15-year dropping one, and the Jumbo 30-year average remaining flat. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 6 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.