Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 10, 2023: Rates mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages edged slightly lower Thursday, subtracting just two basis points. After accumulating minor dips the last three days, the average is down to 6.56%. Still, that's almost half a percentage point higher than the five-month low of 6.11% that was recorded last week. It's also more than a percentage point cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October.

Fifteen-year rates moved the other way Thursday, but also by a minor increment. Tacking on four basis points, the 15-year average is now 5.90%, which is in its highest range since early January. The 15-year average currently sits more than 1.1% under its mid-October average of 7.03%, a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile continue to seesaw by an eighth of a percentage point, this time declining 12 basis points to return the average to 5.52%. The Jumbo 30-year average has yo-yoed between 5.40% and 5.64% for more than a month, and the current average is three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved a bit more boldly Thursday than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average dipping eight basis points and the 15-year refi average climbing nine points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average gave up an eighth of a percentage point, like its new purchase equivalent. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 22 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.