National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.16% 4.21% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.05% 4.14% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.90% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.44% 3.63% 5/1 ARM 3.04% 3.09%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After just barely crossing into 4% territory Wednesday, the 30-year mortgage average rose an eye-popping 15 basis points Thursday, pushing it well above the notable threshold. The dramatic surge, adding to an incline that's been building most of 2022, takes the 30-year average to 4.16%, which is its highest reading since the middle of 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, and gained a whopping 21 basis points Thursday. At 3.44%, the 15-year average is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.

Jumbo 30-year rates gained a lesser eight points Thursday, landing at 3.90%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this calendar year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now 43 basis points more expensive than their highest 2021 level.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since early August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.27 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.23 and 0.84, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved somewhat similarly Thursday, with the 30-year average rising 12 points while the 15-year surged 33 points. The Jumbo 30-year refinance average remained flat, however. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 2 to 24 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.