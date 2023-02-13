Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 13, 2023: Rates spike

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average jumped 18 basis points Friday to hit 6.74%, its highest level since January 5. Just over a week ago, the flagship average had sunk to a five-month low of 6.11%. Though currently elevated, the 30-year average is almost seven-eighths of a percentage point lower than October's peak of 7.58%, a 20-year high.

Friday's rates on 15-year loans also moved notably higher, breaking through the 6% threshold for the first time in more than five weeks. Rising 11 basis points, the 15-year average is now 6.03%. Still, the current level is a full percentage point cheaper than the 15-year high average of 7.03%, notched in October.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year average continues to yo-yo by an eighth of a point, this time climbing 12 basis points to return to 5.64%. The Jumbo 30-year average has bobbed between 5.40% and 5.64% for more than a month, and the current average is almost two-thirds of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Friday's refinancing rates climbed fairly similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average rising 17 basis points, the 15-year refi average gaining nine points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates adding 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 21 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.