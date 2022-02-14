National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.21% 4.27% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.18% 4.34% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.96% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.44% 3.52% 5/1 ARM 3.13% 3.20%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Momentum is still up for the 30-year mortgage average, which rose another five basis points Friday after Thursday's eye-popping 15-point jump. Climbing 24 basis points across the week, the 30-year average now sits at 4.21%, which is its highest reading since the middle of 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, though they remained flat Friday. Still, the 15-year average gained 27 basis points over the course of last week, and at 3.44%, it is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.

Jumbo 30-year rates gained six points Friday, landing at 3.96%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this calendar year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now almost half a percentage point above their 2021 high-water mark.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.32 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.23 and 0.90, respectively.

Refinance rates were more mixed Friday. While the 30-year refinance average rose a similar six points, 15-year average dropped a noteworthy 11 points, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average remained steady. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently up to 23 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.