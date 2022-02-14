Mortgage rates have already been on a tear throughout this new year, and last week saw the 30-year average rise almost another quarter percentage point, taking it well into 4% territory. Most averages are now in the highest range they've seen in almost two and a half years.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates
|Loan Type
|Purchase
|Refinance
|30-Year Fixed
|4.21%
|4.27%
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|4.18%
|4.34%
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.96%
|3.92%
|15-Year Fixed
|3.44%
|3.52%
|5/1 ARM
|3.13%
|3.20%
Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages
Momentum is still up for the 30-year mortgage average, which rose another five basis points Friday after Thursday's eye-popping 15-point jump. Climbing 24 basis points across the week, the 30-year average now sits at 4.21%, which is its highest reading since the middle of 2019.
Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, though they remained flat Friday. Still, the 15-year average gained 27 basis points over the course of last week, and at 3.44%, it is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.
Jumbo 30-year rates gained six points Friday, landing at 3.96%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this calendar year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now almost half a percentage point above their 2021 high-water mark.
All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.32 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.23 and 0.90, respectively.
Refinance rates were more mixed Friday. While the 30-year refinance average rose a similar six points, 15-year average dropped a noteworthy 11 points, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average remained steady. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently up to 23 points higher than new purchase loans.
Important:
The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - New Purchase
|Loan Type
|New Purchase
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|4.21%
|+0.05
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|4.18%
|+0.13
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|4.39%
|+0.13
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.96%
|+0.06
|20-Year Fixed
|4.05%
|+0.05
|15-Year Fixed
|3.44%
|No Change
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.44%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|3.37%
|-0.23
|10/1 ARM
|3.32%
|+0.11
|10/6 ARM
|4.66%
|+0.18
|7/1 ARM
|3.30%
|+0.10
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|3.08%
|+0.09
|7/6 ARM
|4.51%
|-0.09
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|3.15%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|3.13%
|+0.09
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.92%
|+0.08
|5/6 ARM
|4.53%
|-0.18
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|3.11%
|No Change
|National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates - Refinance
|Loan Type
|Refinance
|Daily Change
|30-Year Fixed
|4.27%
|+0.06
|FHA 30-Year Fixed
|4.34%
|+0.20
|VA 30-Year Fixed
|4.62%
|+0.12
|Jumbo 30-Year Fixed
|3.92%
|No Change
|20-Year Fixed
|4.12%
|+0.06
|15-Year Fixed
|3.52%
|-0.11
|Jumbo 15-Year Fixed
|3.62%
|No Change
|10-Year Fixed
|3.45%
|-0.23
|10/1 ARM
|3.39%
|+0.13
|10/6 ARM
|4.82%
|+0.29
|7/1 ARM
|3.37%
|+0.12
|Jumbo 7/1 ARM
|3.13%
|+0.09
|7/6 ARM
|4.55%
|-0.08
|Jumbo 7/6 ARM
|3.42%
|No Change
|5/1 ARM
|3.20%
|+0.11
|Jumbo 5/1 ARM
|2.97%
|+0.08
|5/6 ARM
|4.60%
|-0.05
|Jumbo 5/6 ARM
|3.29%
|No Change
Lowest Mortgage Rates by State
The lowest mortgage rates available vary depending on the state where originations occur. Mortgage rates can be influenced by state-level variations in credit score, average mortgage loan term, and size, as well as individual lenders' varying risk management strategies.
What Causes Mortgage Rates to Rise or Fall?
Mortgage rates are determined by a complex interaction of macroeconomic and industry factors, such as the level and direction of the bond market, including 10-year Treasury yields; the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy, especially as it relates to funding government-backed mortgages; and competition between lenders and across loan types. Because fluctuations can be caused by any number of these at once, it's generally difficult to attribute the change to any one factor.
Macroeconomic factors have kept the mortgage market relatively low for much of this year. In particular, the Federal Reserve has been buying billions of dollars of bonds in response to the pandemic's economic pressures, and continues to do so. This bond-buying policy (and not the more publicized federal funds rate) is a major influencer on mortgage rates.
On Dec. 15, the Fed announced that, in light of stronger and more persistent inflation pressure than originally expected, it will speed up its timeline for throttling Fed bond buying, reducing the amount they purchase by a larger increment each month than initially planned. This so-called taper began in late November.
The Fed's rate and policy committee, called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meets every 6-8 weeks. Their next scheduled meeting will be held Jan. 25-26.
Methodology
The national averages cited above were calculated based on the lowest rate offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, assuming a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80% and an applicant with a FICO credit score in the 700-760 range. The resulting rates are representative of what customers should expect to see when receiving actual quotes from lenders based on their qualifications, which may vary from advertised teaser rates.
For our map of the best state rates, the lowest rate currently offered by a surveyed lender in that state is listed, assuming the same parameters of an 80% LTV and a credit score between 700-760.