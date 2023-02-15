Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 14, 2023: Rates rise further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Monday's 30-year rates rose another nine basis points to average 6.83%. Adding to Friday's 18-point gain, the flagship average is at its highest level since the first few days of 2023. This comes close on the heels of dipping to a five-month low of 6.11% earlier this month. Compared to October's 20-year high of 7.58%, however, the current average is still three-quarters of a percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans rose more substantially Monday, jumping 15 basis points to register a new five-week high of 6.18%. Still, the current 15-year average is almost seven-eighths of a point below the 7.03% peak touched in October, which was a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year rates also moved moderately higher Monday. Adding 13 basis points to reach 5.77%, the Jumbo 30-year average has left the 5.40% to 5.64% range for the first time since early January. The current average is now just a half percentage point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates rose similarly to new purchase rates Monday. The 30-year refi average added six basis points, the 15-year average climbed a bolder 16 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates gained 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 18 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.