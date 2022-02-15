National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.21% 4.27% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.12% 4.25% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.94% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.46% 3.53% 5/1 ARM 3.31% 3.44%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Momentum paused Monday for 30-year mortgage rates, after rising 24 basis points last week. The 30-year average held steady at 4.21%, which is its highest reading in two and half years.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path this year, and they climbed two points Monday. At 3.46%, the 15-year average is now almost three-tenths of a point higher than a week ago, and is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.

Jumbo 30-year rates shed two points Monday, landing at 3.94%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are almost a half percentage point above their 2021 high-water mark.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.32 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.25 and 0.88, respectively.

Refinance rates were mostly flat Monday, with no change in the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refinance averages, and just a single-point rise in the 15-year average. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently up to 49 points over new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.