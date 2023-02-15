Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 15, 2023: Rates steady

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans marched in place Tuesday, holding at a 6.83% average after rising 27 basis points across Friday and Monday. The 30-year average is holding at its highest level since the first few days of 2023, and after dipping to a five-month low of 6.11% earlier this month. Relative to the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in mid-October, however, the current average is still three-quarters of a percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year mortgages gave up a little ground Tuesday. Dipping four basis points, the 15-year average is now 6.14%, which is also near a five-week high. Still, current 15-year rates are almost nine-tenths of a point below the 7.03% peak touched in October, which was a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile jumped higher. Tacking on 13 basis points for a second consecutive day, the Jumbo 30-year average is up to 5.90%, its highest mark since January 5. The current average is now only 37 basis points under its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average shedding just a single basis point and Jumbo 30-year refi rates rising an identical 13 basis points. The 15-year refi average diverged more substantially, giving up a full tenth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 17 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.