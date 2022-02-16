National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.22% 4.28% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.14% 4.31% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.98% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.49% 3.57% 5/1 ARM 3.27% 3.33%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For a second day, the 30-year mortgage average has held relatively flat, climbing just a point Tuesday after rising 24 basis points last week. The flagship average is currently at 4.22%, which is its highest reading in two and half years.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path this year, and they climbed three points Tuesday. At 3.49%, the 15-year average is a quarter percentage point higher than a week ago, and is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.

Jumbo 30-year rates gained four points Tuesday, landing at 3.98%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now more than a half percentage point above their 2021 high-water mark.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.33 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.28 and 0.92, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Tuesday, with a one-point increase in the 30-year refinance average, four points added to the 15-year average, and no movement in Jumbo 30-year rates. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently up to 49 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.