Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 16, 2023: Rates inch higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates added another three basis points Wednesday, raising the 30-year average three-tenths of a point since last week. Now up to 6.86%, the flagship average is at its highest level since January 5, after just recently dipping to a five-month low of 6.11%. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% notched in mid-October, the current average is still almost three-quarters of a percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year mortgages meanwhile climbed more significantly Wednesday, rising eight basis points to average 6.22%. It's the highest mark registered for 15-year loans since mid-November. Still, current rates are more than eight-tenths of a point below the 7.03% peak touched in October, which was a 15-year high.

Wednesday's Jumbo 30-year rates held steady at 5.90%, their highest level since early January. The current average is just 37 basis points under its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average gaining six basis points, the 15-year refi average climbing seven points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 20 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.