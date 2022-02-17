National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.21% 4.26% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.12% 4.26% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.91% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.46% 3.54% 5/1 ARM 3.26% 3.31%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average has held relatively flat this week, shedding a single point Wednesday to 4.21%. That makes four consecutive days of hovering within a one-point range, after last week surging to 4.22%, its highest reading in two and half years.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar upwards path this year, though they dropped three points Wednesday. At 3.46%, the 15-year average is almost a quarter percentage point higher than a week ago, and is likewise in territory not seen since mid-2019.

Jumbo 30-year rates saw more dramatic movement Wednesday, sinking seven points to 3.91%. Jumbo rates have not climbed quite as dramatically this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, though today's average is 44 basis points above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.32 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.25 and 0.85, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly for 30-year and 15-year loans Wednesday, declining two to three basis points. But unlike the sinking Jumbo 30-year average for new purchases, Jumbo 30-year refinance rates held steady Wednesday. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 1 to 18 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.