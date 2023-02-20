Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 17, 2023: Rates rise further

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thursday saw the 30-year average rise another six basis points to 6.92%. With gains almost every day of the past week, rates are up 36 basis points since last Thursday and sit at their highest level since January 5, when the average hit 6.99%. Compared to October's peak of 7.58%, which was a 20-year high, the current average is two-thirds of a percentage point lower.

Rates on 15-year mortgages meanwhile held steady Thursday, marking time at their 6.22% average. It's the most expensive mark registered for 15-year loans in almost three months. Still, current rates are more than eight-tenths of a point cheaper than their 15-year high average of 7.03% that was reached in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates also remained flat Thursday. Holding at 5.90%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at its highest point since early January. The current average is just 37 basis points under its October peak of 6.27%, a 12-year high.

Thursday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average added eight basis points while the Jumbo 30-year refi average held steady. The 15-year refi average, however, dipped three points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 22 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.