National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 4.20% 4.25% FHA 30-Year Fixed 4.09% 4.20% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.92% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.39% 3.47% 5/1 ARM 3.23% 3.27%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average has held relatively flat this week, shedding one basis point Thursday to 4.20%. That makes five consecutive days of single-point movements, after last week surging to 4.22%, the average's highest reading in two and half years.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar upwards trajectory this year, though they dropped a bolder seven points Thursday. At 3.39%, the 15-year average is now a tenth of a percentage point below the peak of 3.49% set last week.

Jumbo 30-year rates saw a micro movement upwards Thursday, rising one point to 3.92%. Jumbo rates have not climbed quite as dramatically this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, though today's average is 45 basis points above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.31 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.18 and 0.86, respectively.

Refinance averages behaved similarly Thursday, with 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refinance rates barely moving, while the 15-year average shed seven points. The cost to refinance the most common fixed-rate loans is currently up to 11 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.