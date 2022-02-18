National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.83% 3.89% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.72% 3.84% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.60% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.01% 3.08% 5/1 ARM 2.77% 2.82%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates wavered in tiny increments up, down, and sideways Tuesday, after last week adding to their dramatic incline of the new year. The 30-year average gained a single basis point to 3.83%, sitting 44 points above its top average of 2021, and close to its highest reading since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar trajectory in 2022, and declined two points Tuesday to 3.01%. Like 30-year rates, the current 15-year average is at a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Jumbo 30-year rates were likewise lower Monday, dipping two basis points. At 3.60%, the average is still well above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 94 points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 80 and 54 points, respectively.

Refinance rates moved even less Tuesday, with the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refinance averages remaining flat, while the 15-year shed a single point. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year average is still about an eighth of a percentage point cheaper. Monday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 5 to 15 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.