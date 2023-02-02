Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 2, 2023: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

With another four basis points shaved off Wednesday, the 30-year mortgage average has declined a tenth of a point over the last two days. The flagship average is now at 6.33%, continuing its run in the 6.25% to 6.51% range it has occupied since January 10. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% that was notched in October, 30-year rates are currently 1.25% cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans dropped much more boldly Wednesday. Subtracting 18 basis points, the 15-year average is down to 5.42%. That takes it more than 1.6% below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive average in 15 years.

Wednesday's Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marched in place for a second day. Holding at 5.52%, the Jumbo 30-year average is currently three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved very similarly to new purchase rates Wednesday. The 30-year refi average gave up a modest three basis points, while the 15-year refi average sank two-tenths of a point. The Jumbo 30-year refi average remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 16 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.