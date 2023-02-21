Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 21, 2023: Rates edge higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average continues rising, with another small increase Friday. Up three basis points to 6.95%, the average has gained almost every day for more than a week and sits at its highest level since January 5, when the average registered 6.99%. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, the current average is five-eighths of a percentage point lower.

The 15-year average almost moved up slightly Friday. Tacking on another two basis points, the 6.24% average is at its most expensive mark in almost three months. Still, current rates are roughly eight-tenths of a point cheaper than their 15-year high average of 7.03% that was notched in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a second day Friday. At 5.90%, the Jumbo 30-year average is hovering at its highest point since early January. The current average is just 37 basis points under its October peak of 6.27%, a 12-year high.

Refinancing rates on 30-year loans moved up a little more boldly than new purchase rates Friday, gaining eight basis points, while the 15-year refi average added just two points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 27 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.