Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average lost three basis points Friday, dropping it to 4.17%. Though that takes it further under its recent high-water mark of 4.22%, rates are still within their highest range of the last two and half years.

Rates on 15-year loans also dropped slight Friday, shedding two points to 3.37%. The 15-year average has lost an eighth of a percentage point since hitting its recent high of 3.49% three days earlier.

Jumbo 30-year rates saw more dramatic movement Friday, declining seven points to 3.85%. Jumbo rates have not gained as much ground this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, though today's average is 38 basis points above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.28 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.16 and 0.79, respectively.

Refinance averages behaved similarly Friday for 30-year and 15-year loans, dropping three to four points. But the Jumbo 30-year refinance average held steady. The cost to refinance the most common fixed-rate loans is currently five to 10 points more expensive than new purchase loans.