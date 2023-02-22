Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 22, 2023: Rates climb higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans have risen back into 7% territory, with the average adding another nine basis points to register at 7.04%. Tuesday's climb adds to a string of recent increases that has elevated the 30-year average by almost a half percentage point since February 9. Additionally, the average had hit five-month low of 6.11%, almost a full point under the current average, as recently as February 2. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, however, the current average is still more than half a percentage point cheaper.

The 15-year average moved similarly Tuesday, tacking on eight basis points to rise to 6.32% and touching its highest average since early November. Still, current rates are about seven-tenths of a point below their 15-year high average of 7.03% that was notched in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates also rose notably Tuesday. Jumping an eighth of a point, the Jumbo 30-year average is up to 6.02%, which matches its high-water mark of the last three months. The current average is now only a quarter point under its October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high.

Tuesday's refinancing rates for 30-year and 15-year loans moved up even more than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average spiking 15 basis points and the 15-year refi average jumping 13 points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average rose an eighth of a point like its new purchase counterpart. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 33 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.