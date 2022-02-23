National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After declining most of last week, the 30-year mortgage average rose three basis points Tuesday to 4.20%, bringing it again near the 4.22% peak reach a week ago, which is the highest we've seen since mid-2019.

Rates on 15-year loans also climbed Tuesday, gaining five points to reach 3.42%. The 15-year average's highest point since before the pandemic, registered one week ago, was 3.49%.

Jumbo 30-year rates were more steady Tuesday, edging up a single point to 3.86%. Jumbo rates have not gained as much ground this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, though today's average is almost four-tenths of a percentage point above its 2021 high-water mark of 3.47%.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.31 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.21 and 0.80, respectively.

Refinance averages behaved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year refinance average rising three points, the 15-year average gaining seven, and Jumbo 30-year rates remaining flat. The cost to refinance the most common fixed-rate loans is currently five to eight points more expensive than new purchase loans.