Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 23, 2023: Rates mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average gave up a minor three basis points Wednesday, easing slightly from its 2023 high of 7.04% the day before. Now at 7.01%, the average is notably above the five-month low of 6.11% it set just three weeks ago. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, however, the current average is still more than half a percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile jumped higher Wednesday. Gaining another eight basis points, the 15-year average is up to 6.40%, its highest mark since November 10. Still, current rates are almost two-thirds of a point below their 15-year high average of 7.03% that was notched in October.

Jumbo 30-year rates marched in place Wednesday. Holding at 6.02%, the current Jumbo 30-year average matches its highest point of the last three months. The current average is now just a quarter point under its October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average shedding six basis points, the 15-year refi average jumping eight points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates holding steady. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 30 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.