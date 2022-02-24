National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates set a new recent high just over a week ago, and now Wednesday saw that peak surpassed, with the 30-year average rising a bold eight points to 4.28%. That takes it six points above its recent high-water mark of 4.22%, and is the highest average we've seen since May 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans also climbed notably Wednesday, gaining six points to reach 3.48%. However, that average still sits one point below its recent peak of 3.49%.



Jumbo 30-year rates rose six points Wednesday as well, climbing to 3.92%. Though Jumbo rates have not gained quite as much ground this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, today's Jumbo average is still 45 basis points above its highest rate of 2021.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.39 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.27 and 0.86, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year refinance average rising nine points and the 15-year average gaining seven. Jumbo 30-year refinance rates remained flat for a second day, however. The cost to refinance the most common fixed-rate loans is currently up to nine points more expensive than new purchase loans.