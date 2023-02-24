Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 24, 2023: Rates flat

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average marched in place Thursday, holding at 7.01% after hitting 7.04% two days prior. The current average is substantially above a five-month low of 6.11% set earlier this month, though it is still more than half a percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October.

Rates on 15-year loans edged higher Thursday, tacking on another two basis points. Now at 6.42%, the 15-year average is at its highest level since November 10. Still, current rates are about six-tenths of a point cheaper than October's 15-year high average of 7.03%.

Jumbo 30-year rates marked time for a second day Thursday. Holding at 6.02%, the current Jumbo 30-year average matches its highest point of the last three months, and is sitting just a quarter point below its October peak of 6.27%, which was a 12-year high.

Thursday's refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly to new purchase rates, though the 30-year refi average added five basis points, as did the 15-year refi average. Jumbo 30-year refi rates again were flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 35 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.