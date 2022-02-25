National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rate averages for virtually every mortgage type declined Thursday, after Wednesday saw 30-year rates reach their highest average since May 2019. The flagship average dropped five points from that 4.28% peak, resting Thursday at 4.23%.

Rates on 15-year loans moved three points downward Thursday, to 3.45%. The average is sitting four points below its recent peak of 3.49%.



Jumbo 30-year rates gave up six points Thursday, falling to 3.86%. Though Jumbo rates have not gained quite as much ground this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, today's Jumbo average is still almost four-tenths of a percentage point above its highest rate of 2021.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.34 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.24 and 0.80, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Thursday, both declining five points, while Jumbo 30-year refinance rates remained flat for a third consecutive day. The cost to refinance with the most popular fixed-rate loans is currently six to 17 points more expensive than new purchase loans.