Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 27, 2023: Rates edge higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

In just over two weeks, the 30-year mortgage average has climbed almost a half percentage point, and is now almost a full point above the five-month low set as recently as early February. The flagship average added four basis points Friday to reach 7.05%, its highest reading of 2023. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, the current average is roughly half a point cheaper.

The 15-year mortgage average also rose Friday, gaining seven basis points to touch 6.49%, its highest reading in three and a half months. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is about a half percentage point under October's peak, a 15-year high of 7.03%.

Friday's Jumbo 30-year rates climbed even more markedly, jumping 13 basis points. Now at 6.15%, the current average matches its highest point since November 9, and is sitting only an eighth of a point below October's 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans, with the 30-year refi average adding six basis points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 13 points. Rates on 15-year refi loans were relatively flat, subtracting a single basis point on average. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 37 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.