National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average rose three points Friday, almost returning it to the peak set earlier in the week. The average now sits at 4.26%, compared to 4.28% on Wednesday, which is the highest average registered since May 2019.

Rates on 15-year loans moved similarly, with the average climbing four points Friday to return to its recent peak of 3.49%. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is in its most expensive territory since spring 2019,



Jumbo 30-year rates gained even more Friday, rising eight points to 3.94%. Though Jumbo rates have not gained quite as much ground this year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, today's Jumbo average is 47 basis points above its highest rate of 2021.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.37 percentage points more expensive than the August trough, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.28 and 0.88, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Friday, edging up four to six points, while Jumbo 30-year refinance rates remained flat for a fourth consecutive day. The cost to refinance with the most popular fixed-rate loans is currently up to 9 points more expensive than new purchase loans.