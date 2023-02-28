Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 28, 2023: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages took their foot off the gas to start the week, with the flagship average shedding six basis points to land at 6.99%. The dip comes on the heels of notching a 2023 high of 7.05% on Friday. Though rates have now elevated seven-eighths of a point over the five-month low set early this month, the average is still almost six-tenths of a point cheaper than the 20-year peak of 7.58% notched in October.

Rates on 15-year loans declined more substantially Monday, giving up 12 basis points to lower to 6.37%. That's still near a three-month high, but like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is roughly six-tenths of a point under October's 15-year high of 7.03%.

Monday's Jumbo 30-year rates similarly dropped, declining 13 basis points. The average is back to 6.02% after its 6.15% reading last week marked its highest level since November 9. Compared to the October peak of 6.27%, a 12-year high, the current average is just a quarter of a point lower..

Monday's refinancing rates moved a little more substantially for 30-year loans, giving up nine basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year refi average dropped 13 basis points and 15-year refi rates were essentially flat. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 34 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.