National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.81% 3.87% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.69% 3.78% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.61% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.01% 3.08% 5/1 ARM 2.81% 2.85%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After last week hitting the 2022 high of 3.83% for the second time this year, the 30-year mortgage rate average has been bobbing around slightly below that level. Wednesday saw the flagship average rise four points to 3.81%, which is 42 points more expensive than the top average of 2021, and within close range of the highest level we've seen since early in the pandemic, .

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path in the new year, gaining three points Wednesday to reach 3.03%, matching its highest level of the calendar year. Like 30-year rates, the current 15-year average is at a level not seen since spring 2020.

Though Jumbo 30-year rates have shown fewer dramatic surges this year, they have begun catching up. Rising four points Wednesday to 3.61%, the average is currently two points below its YTD high, yet 14 points above its 2021 peak.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 92 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 80 and 55 points, respectively.

Like new purchase rates, 30-year and 15-year refinance rates have this year moved substantially above their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still almost an eighth of a percentage point cheaper. Wednesday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 6 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.