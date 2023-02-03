Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 3, 2023: Rates drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average gave up another 22 basis points Thursday. Adding to its declines the previous two days, the flagship average has moved almost a third of a point lower since the start of the week. Now at 6.11%, the average is at its lowest point in five months, and compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% that was notched in October, 30-year rates are currently almost 1.5% cheaper.

The 15-year average subtracted 19 basis points Thursday, lowering to 5.23%, similarly a low-water mark since August. It also takes the average 1.8% below its October high of 7.03%, its most expensive average in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates dropped a more modest eighth of a point Thursday. Now at 5.40%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at its lowest level since September, and is seven-eighths of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates also moved significantly downward Thursday. The 30-year refi average gave up 16 basis points, the 15-year average a bold 31 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 13 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 22 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.