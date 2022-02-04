National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.87% 3.93% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.74% 3.85% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.67% 3.80% 15-Year Fixed 3.07% 3.14% 5/1 ARM 2.82% 2.87%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average climbed to a new YTD peak of 3.87% Thursday, surpassing the previous 2022 high of 3.83% clocked one week prior. The flagship average rose six basis points, taking it 48 points above the top average of last year, and sitting at the highest level we've seen since early in the pandemic, .

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path in the new year, also gaining six points Thursday. At 3.07%, the average has similarly surpassed its high-water mark of the new year, which was 3.03% on January 19. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average is in territory not registered since spring 2020.

Though Jumbo 30-year rates have shown fewer dramatic surges this year, they have been catching up. Rising six points Thursday to 3.67%, the Jumbo 30-year average has also set a new YTD high.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are substantially higher. In fact, the 30-year average is almost a full percentage point more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 86 and 61 points, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Thursday, with both rising six basis points. The Jumbo 30-year refinance average surged, however, climbing 13 points and for the first time surpassing its 2021 peak (the 30-year and 15-year refinance rates eclipsed last year's highs in early to mid-January). Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 6 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.