Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Though it dropped a a third of a percentage point mid-week, the 30-year mortgage average jumped 29 basis points Friday, raising the flagship average back up to 6.40%. The previous day's 6.11% average was its lowest point in five months. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, however, 30-year rates are currently almost 1.2% cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans shot up even more substantially Friday, surging 40 basis points to 5.63%. That's their highest reading in almost four weeks. Still, the current 15-year average sits 1.4% below its October high of 7.03%, which was its most expensive level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile added back the same eighth of a point Friday that they subtracted Thursday, rising back to 5.52%. The Jumbo 30-year average has wavered between 5.40% and 5.52% since mid-January, and is currently three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Friday's refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average shot up 28 basis points, the 15-year average an eye-popping 50 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 13 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 21 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.