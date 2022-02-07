National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.97% 4.04% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.92% 4.01% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.74% 3.80% 15-Year Fixed 3.17% 3.24% 5/1 ARM 2.89% 2.94%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

With Treasury yields surging late last week, 30-year mortgage rates also leaped higher Friday, taking the average up another tenth of a percentage point to 3.97%. It's the first time rates have come this close to 4% since January 2020, and represents an ascent of more than 60 basis points since the start of this year.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path in 2022 and also gained ten points Friday. At 3.17%, the 15-year average is likewise in territory not seen since early 2020.

Though Jumbo 30-year rates had shown fewer dramatic surges this year, they've largely caught up. An increase of seven points Friday takes the average to 3.74%, which is now more than a quarter percentage point more expensive than their highest rate of 2021.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are dramatically higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 1.08 percentage points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 96 and 68 basis points, respectively.

Refinance rates for 30-year and 15-year loans behaved similarly Friday, with each rising 10-11 basis points. The Jumbo 30-year refinance average remained flat, however. Friday's cost to refinance fixed-rate loans was 6 to 10 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.