Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 7, 2023: Rates spike

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average jumped 24 basis points Monday. That's on top of a 29-point spike Friday, elevating the average more than half a percentage point since it dropped to 6.11% last Thursday. Monday's average of 6.64% is its highest mark since January 8. But compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, 30-year rates are still almost a percentage point cheaper.

The 15-year average has surged even more, with a rise of 40 basis points Friday followed by another 21 basis points Monday. The current average of 5.84% is also its highest reading since early January. Still, 15-year rates current sit almost 1.2% below their October high average of 7.03%, a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile added an eighth of a percentage point for the second day Monday. Now up to 5.64%, its most expensive mark since early January, the Jumbo 30-year average is five-eighths of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved very similarly to new purchase rates Monday. The 30-year refi average shot up 28 basis points, the 15-year average climbed 19 points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 11 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 25 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.