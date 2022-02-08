National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.97% 4.04% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.93% 4.02% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.73% 3.80% 15-Year Fixed 3.17% 3.24% 5/1 ARM 2.89% 2.94%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average took a breather Monday, remaining flat after surging a tenth of a percentage point Friday to its highest range since January 2020. Sitting now at almost 4%, the flagship average has climbed more than 60 basis points since the start of this year.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path in 2022, including holding steady yesterday after gaining ten points Friday. At 3.17%, the 15-year average is likewise in territory not seen since early 2020.

Jumbo 30-year rates have not climbed quite as dramatically this year, though at 3.73%, they are a quarter of a percentage point more expensive than their highest 2021 rate.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip sank most averages to five-month lows, today's rates are dramatically higher. In fact, the 30-year average is 1.08 percentage points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 96 and 67 basis points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday, with no movement in the 30-year, 15-year, and Jumbo 30-year averages. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 6 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.