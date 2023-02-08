Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 8, 2023: Rates mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages lowered just slightly Tuesday, shedding three basis points to rest at 6.61%. That leaves the average half a point above last week's five-month low of 6.11%. But compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, 30-year rates are still almost a percentage point cheaper.

Tuesday's rates on 15-year loans meanwhile moved the other way. Tacking on another nine basis points, the 15-year average has spiked 70 points since Friday. The current average of 5.93% is its highest reading since early January. Still, 15-year rates currently sit 1.1% below their mid-October average of 7.03%, a 15-year high.

Jumbo 30-year rates subtracted an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, returning the average to 5.52%. The Jumbo 30-year average has wavered between 5.40% and 5.64% for the past month. The current average is three-quarters of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved almost identically to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average gave up three basis points while the 15-year average climbed 13 points and the Jumbo 30-year refi average, 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 25 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.