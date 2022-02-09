National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.99% 4.06% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.98% 4.07% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.81% 3.92% 15-Year Fixed 3.24% 3.31% 5/1 ARM 2.91% 2.95%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages rose a modest two basis points Tuesday, but it was on top of a tenth-of-a-point gain Monday, and a general incline for most of 2022. The 30-year average is now at 3.99%, which is its highest level since January 2020, before the pandemic took hold.

Rates on 15-year loans have generally followed a similar path this year, but made a bigger jump Tuesday. Rising seven points to 3.24%, the 15-year average is likewise in territory not seen since early 2020.

Jumbo 30-year rates also jumped Tuesday, rising eight points to 3.81%. Though they have not climbed quite as dramatically this calendar year as the 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are now more than a third of a percentage point more expensive than their highest 2021 level.

All three averages have seen enormous increases since early August, when a major dip sank most rates to five-month lows. The 30-year average is currently 1.10 percentage points more expensive than the August low, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 1.03 and 0.75, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year average rising two points, the 15-year climbing seven points, and the Jumbo 30-year average bolting 12 points higher. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 6 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.