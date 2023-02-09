Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 9, 2023: Rates waver

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average shed three basis points for a second day Wednesday, dipping to 6.58%. That's still almost half a percentage point more expensive than last week, when the average sank to a five-month low of 6.11%. But relative to the 20-year high of 7.58% reached in October, 30-year rates are still a full percentage point cheaper.

Rates on 15-year loans also inched downward Wednesday, declining a modest five basis points. The 15-year average had spiked 70 points earlier in the week, so Wednesday's 5.88% average is still in its highest range since early January. The 15-year average currently sits 1.15% below its mid-October average of 7.03%, a 15-year high.

The Jumbo 30-year average meanwhile moved the other way Wednesday, adding back an eighth of a percentage point to return to 5.64%. The Jumbo 30-year average has bobbed between 5.40% and 5.64% for the past month, and the current average is five-eighths of a point cheaper than its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved similarly to new purchase rates for 30-year loans Wednesday, with the 30-year refi average holding steady and the Jumbo 30-year refi average climbing an eighth of a point. But the 15-year refi average moved more substantially than its new purchase counterpart, shedding 12 basis points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.