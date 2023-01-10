Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 10, 2022: Rates sink

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

After twice approaching 7% last week, 30-year mortgage rates have taken a two-day tumble, plummeting 55 basis points since Thursday. Monday's drop of 28 basis points takes the average to 6.44%, its lowest level in almost four weeks. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% registered in October, the current average is down 1.14%.

Rates on 15-year loans declined by 16 basis points Monday, similarly dropping that average to its lowest level since mid-December. Now at 5.80%, the 15-year average is 1.23% cheaper than its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest mark in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile gave up a lesser eighth of a point for a second day, falling Monday to 5.64%. The Jumbo 30-year average is now about two-thirds of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates moved even more dramatically downward Monday for 30-year and 15-year loans, with the 30-year refi average plunging 55 basis points and the 15-year refi average giving up 29 points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average subtracted just 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 29 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.