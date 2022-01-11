National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.70% 3.81% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.66% 3.81% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.44% 3.62% 15-Year Fixed 2.85% 2.98% 5/1 ARM 3.28% 3.50%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Since the Federal Reserve released minutes last week from its December rate-setting meeting, mortgage rates have exploded higher. The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed another eight basis points Monday, taking it 27 points higher in three days, and 34 points above the previous Monday. At 3.70%, the flagship average is at its highest level since April 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have also been on a tear, with the average adding an eye-popping 14 points Monday to register at 2.85%. That's now 32 points higher than a week ago, and like the 30-year average, is the highest level seen since early pandemic days.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate has not shown as many dramatic increases, holding flat for a second day Monday. At 3.44%, the Jumbo 30-year average still sits a bit below last year's high-water mark of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is now a whopping 81 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 64 and 38 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday, with the 30-year, 15-year, and Jumbo 30-year refinance averages all registering the same daily change as their new purchase counterparts. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have exceed their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average still sits lower. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 11 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.