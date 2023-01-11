Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 11, 2022: Rates rise

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

A drop of 55 basis points over Friday and Monday lowered the 30-year average to 6.44%. But Tuesday saw rates reclaim some of that drop, adding 16 basis points to raise the average to 6.60%. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58% registered in October, the current average is still almost a full percentage point cheaper.

Tuesday's 15-year average tacked on a minor three basis points, keeping the average near its lowest level since mid-December. Now at 5.83%, the 15-year average is 1.20% cheaper than its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest mark in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile marched in place Tuesday. Holding at 5.64%, the Jumbo 30-year average is now almost two-thirds of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Tuesday's refinancing rates rose more dramatically than new purchase rates for 30-year and 15-year loans, with the 30-year refi average surging a half percentage point and the 15-year refi average gaining 27 basis points. Like new purchase rates, the Jumbo 30-year refi average marked time Tuesday. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently 63 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.