National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.72% 3.84% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.65% 3.94% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.44% 3.62% 15-Year Fixed 2.87% 2.99% 5/1 ARM 3.17% 3.52%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

In the time since the Federal Reserve released minutes last week from its December rate-setting meeting, mortgage rates have exploded higher. The 30-year fixed-rate average added another two basis points Tuesday, taking it 29 points above last Wednesday's average, and 34 points higher than where it ended the year. At 3.72%, the flagship average is at its highest level since April 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have been on a similar tear, with that average also gaining two points Tuesday for a total climb of 32 points since year-end 2021. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average of 2.87% is the highest we've seen since early pandemic days.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate has shown fewer dramatic increases this year, and held flat for a third consecutive day Tuesday. At 3.44%, the Jumbo 30-year average still sits a bit below 2021's high-water mark of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is now an eye-popping 83 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 66 and 38 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Monday, with the 30-year average rising three points, the 15-year one point, and the Jumbo 30-year remaining unchanged. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have exceed their 2021 highs, while the Jumbo 30-year refinance average still sits lower. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 12 to 18 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.