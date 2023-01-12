Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 12, 2022: Rates dip

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average is seesawing just above and below 6.5% this week. Wednesday saw the flagship average shed 13 basis points to dip to 6.47%. Compared to the 20-year high of 7.58%, the current average is 1.11% cheaper than that October peak.

The 15-year average declined six basis points Wednesday, taking the average to its lowest point in about a month. Now averaging 5.77%, 15-year rates are 1.26% cheaper than their fall peak of 7.03%, which was a 15-year high average.

For their part, Jumbo 30-year rates marked time for a third day Wednesday. Holding at 5.64%, the Jumbo 30-year average is now almost two-thirds of a percentage point below its 12-year high of 6.27%, also registered in October.

Refinancing rates sank more dramatically than new purchase rates for 30-year and 15-year loans Wednesday. The 30-year refi average dropped an eye-popping 48 basis points and the 15-year refi average, 37 points. The Jumbo 30-year refi average was meanwhile flat for a second day. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now just 28 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.