Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 13, 2022: Rates drop again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For the first time since September 12, the 30-year mortgage average has registered below 6.40%. Another eighth of a point drop Thursday took the average down to 6.35%. That's compared to 6.99% one week ago. It's also far below October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans plunged even more dramatically Thursday, giving up a full third of a percentage point to rest at 5.44%, also a four-month low. The 15-year average is now more than 1.5 percentage points cheaper than its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its highest level since 2007.

After holding steady for three days, Jumbo 30-year rates shed an eighth of a point Thursday. Currently reading 5.52%—again a fourth-month low—the Jumbo 30-year average is currently three-quarters of a percentage point under its 12-year high of 6.27%, similarly registered in October.

Thursday's refinancing rates declined roughly in line with new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average giving up 14 basis points, the 15-year average 26 points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average 12 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 26 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.