Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 17, 2022: Rates hold

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Thirty-year mortgage rates were flat Friday, holding at 6.35%. Thursday was the first time the flagship average had registered below 6.40% since September 12, having plunged 64 basis points over the course of a week. The current average is now 1.23% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

The 15-year average was almost as flat Friday, giving up a minor three basis points and hitting a new four-month low of 5.41%. Rates on 15-year loans are now more than 1.6 percentage points below their fall peak of 7.03%, which was their highest level in 15 years.

Friday's Jumbo 30-year rates declined an eighth of a point for a second consecutive day, dropping the average to 5.40%, another four-month low. The Jumbo 30-year average is now seven-eighths of a percentage point under its 12-year high of 6.27%, also notched in October.

Refinancing rates were similarly steady Friday for 30-year loans, giving up a single basis point, while 15-year refi rates were down a larger eight points and Jumbo 30-year refi rates, 13 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 25 basis points more expensive than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.