Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 18, 2022: Rates edge up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Tuesday saw 30-year mortgage rates rise seven basis points, bringing the average back up to 6.42%. Last week's 6.35% reading was the first time the 30-year average had dipped below 6.40% since mid-September. The current average is still 1.16% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans climbed more substantially Tuesday, adding 12 basis points to reach back above 5.5%. Now at 5.53%, the 15-year average sits 1.5 percentage points under its fall peak of 7.03%, which was its most expensive level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates similarly gained an eighth of a percentage point, rising Tuesday to 5.52%. Compared to its own October peak, the Jumbo 30-year average is now three-quarters of a percentage point below the 12-year high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates moved relatively similarly to new purchase rates Tuesday, with the 30-year refi average gaining a bolder 11 points and both the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages adding an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 29 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.