Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 19, 2022: Rates drop

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages took a major step downward Wednesday, with the flagship average sinking 17 basis points to rest at 6.25%. Last week's 6.35% reading was the first time the 30-year average had dipped below 6.40% since September 12. The current average is now 1.33% cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.

Wednesday's 15-year average similarly declined, shedding 18 basis points to drop to 5.35%. The 15-year average is down even further from its fall peak, sitting 1.68 percentage points below its October high of 7.03%. That reading was the average's most expensive level in 15 years.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile subtracted an eighth of a percentage point, dropping Wednesday to 5.40%. Compared to its own October peak, the Jumbo 30-year average is now seven-eighths of a percentage point below that 12-year high of 6.27%.

Wednesday's refinancing rates moved lower by almost as much, with the 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages both declining 13 points and the 15-year refi average giving up 14 points. The cost to refinance for 30 years is now 33 basis points pricier than 30-year new purchase loans.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge in September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.