National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.80% 3.91% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.75% 4.06% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.60% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.02% 3.13% 5/1 ARM 3.23% 3.59%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Mortgage rates had already exploded higher much of this new year, and Tuesday saw them move dramatically higher still. Climbing an eighth of a percentage point to 3.80%, the 30-year fixed-rate average is now 41 basis points more expensive than its highest average of 2021, and matches the highest level seen since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have been on a similar path this year, and rose 13 basis points Tuesday to break through the 3-percent threshold. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since spring 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate had so far shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and still sat under last year's high-water mark until Friday. Now Tuesday has seen the average elevate another tenth of a percentage point, to 3.60%, putting it well above its 2021 high of 3.47%.

Compared to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows, the 30-year average is now 91 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 81 and 54 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Tuesday, with the 30-year, 15-year, and Jumbo 30-year averages all rising by 12 basis points. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved well above their 2021 highs, though the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 7 to 11 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.