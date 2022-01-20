National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates Loan Type Purchase Refinance 30-Year Fixed 3.82% 3.94% FHA 30-Year Fixed 3.80% 4.12% Jumbo 30-Year Fixed 3.63% 3.67% 15-Year Fixed 3.03% 3.14% 5/1 ARM 3.34% 3.86%

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The story of mortgage rates in 2022 has been one of dramatic increases, and Wednesday saw averages climb higher still. Adding another two basis points to 3.82%, the 30-year fixed-rate average is now 43 basis points more expensive than its top average of 2021, and matches its highest level since March 2020.

Rates on 15-year loans have followed a similar path this year, and rose one point Wednesday after breaking through the 3-percent threshold Tuesday. Like the 30-year average, the 15-year average is the highest we've seen since spring 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo 30-year rate had shown fewer dramatic surges this year, and was still sitting under last year's high-water mark as recently as Friday. But with three points added Wednesday, after a tenth of a point gain on Tuesday, the Jumbo 30-year average is up to 3.63%, putting it well above its 2021 high of 3.47%.

Compare that to early August, when a major rate dip took most averages to five-month lows. Today's rates are substantially higher, with the 30-year average 93 basis points more expensive, while the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages are up 82 and 57 points, respectively.

Refinance rates behaved similarly Wednesday, with the 30-year average rising three basis points. Like new purchase rates, the 30-year and 15-year refinance averages have moved well above their 2021 highs, though the Jumbo 30-year refinance average is still cheaper. The cost to refinance fixed-rate loans is currently 4 to 12 points higher than new purchase loans.

Important: The rates you see here generally won’t compare directly with teaser rates you see advertised online, since those rates are cherry-picked as the most attractive. They may involve paying points in advance, or may be selected based on a hypothetical borrower with an ultra-high credit score or taking a smaller-than-typical loan given the value of the home.